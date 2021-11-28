Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

