City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Critical Survey

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares City and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

This table compares City and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.59 $89.60 million $5.53 14.31 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.32 $254.90 million $2.54 11.48

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than City. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for City and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than City.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

City beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

