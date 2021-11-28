Insight Folios Inc Has $259,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.