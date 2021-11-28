Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

