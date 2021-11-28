UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.