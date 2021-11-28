RealFevr (FEVR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $331,571.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $331,571.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RealFevr has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealFevr alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.79 or 0.07458447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,663.84 or 1.00203584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.