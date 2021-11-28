Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

