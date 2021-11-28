Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 18,900 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. CyrusOne comprises about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.