Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 84,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.62 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $124.83 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.