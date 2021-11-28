Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

