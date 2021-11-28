Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 3.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mplx by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 254,446 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

