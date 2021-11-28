Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $204.74 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

