Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock worth $191,429,864. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

