Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $220,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CYBR opened at $174.88 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

