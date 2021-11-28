US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

