US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
