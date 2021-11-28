Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

