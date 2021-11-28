Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.