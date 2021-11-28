CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CANL opened at $0.03 on Friday. CannLabs has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

