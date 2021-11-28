Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in November

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
