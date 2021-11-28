Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in November

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.