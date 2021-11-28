Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

