WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.