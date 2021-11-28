Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

