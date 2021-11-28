Appleton Partners Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

