Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.03 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 531.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

