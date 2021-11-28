Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3,123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $493,000.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $135.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

