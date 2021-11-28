Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00432679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00191359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098592 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003191 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

