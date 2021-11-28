Grumpy Finance One Day Volume Hits $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00237632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

