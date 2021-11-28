Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

