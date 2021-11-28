Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.