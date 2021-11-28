WT Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

