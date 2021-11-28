WT Wealth Management Has $203,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

