Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 15th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $213.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.