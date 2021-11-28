Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
