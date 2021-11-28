Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $351,366. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

