Stella-Jones Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$40.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.49. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$39.95 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$671.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3791993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

