Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.41%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.