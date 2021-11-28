BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140.63 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $140.63 million and $24.14 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

