WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.69 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $668.45 million and $12.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006292 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001681 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001229 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

