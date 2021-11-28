Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $284,318.72 and approximately $36.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

