Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

