Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

