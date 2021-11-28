Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.