Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day moving average is $242.99. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

