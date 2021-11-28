Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Position Increased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFLQ. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.