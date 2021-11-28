Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Quanterix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

