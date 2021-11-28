Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.