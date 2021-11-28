Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

