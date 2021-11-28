Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

