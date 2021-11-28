820 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $150,301,175. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

