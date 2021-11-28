Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.88 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.