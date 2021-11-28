Mobivity (MFON) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 373 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mobivity to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.38% -151.31% -5.32%

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s rivals have a beta of -2.76, suggesting that their average share price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2473 12495 23219 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Mobivity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -14.50 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.04

Mobivity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

